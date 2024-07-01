Pennsylvania man killed when fireworks explode in his garage

UNION CITY, Pa. (AP) — A man was killed when some fireworks exploded at his Pennsylvania home, state police said.

Michael Cross, 55, of Union City, was working in his garage when the blast occurred around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the Erie County community. Neighbors soon arrived and helped get Cross away from the flames, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is among the agencies involved in the ongoing investigation into the blast.

The Associated Press