Richardson, McLaughlin and Lyles set to lead the Americans to a big medal haul at Olympic track

Ryan Crouser competes in the men's shot put final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By Eddie Pells And Pat Graham, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 2:12 pm.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic track trials ended on a high note. Or, in this case, on a low number.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered the world record once more in her signature event, the 400-meter hurdles. With her run of 50.65 seconds, she cemented herself with Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson among the fantastic bets to bring home a medal or two for the U.S. from the Paris Olympics.

“Super encouraging,” McLaughlin-Levrone said of her record-setting run on a day where she didn’t really expect it. “Knowing there’s more there and there’s more to fix, just as a confidence booster.”

Sunday marked only McLaughlin-Levrone’s fourth 400 hurdles race of the season, as she geared back up from a year of running sprints. She also has the best time in the world this year (48.75) in the regular 400, which does nothing to diminish the U.S. team’s already strong chances of winning the 4×400 relay at the end of the Olympic track meet.

Though the United States has won the most track and field medals at every Olympics since 1992, it took home a modest 26 from Tokyo. That was six fewer than its all-time high, four years earlier in Rio de Janeiro, though any hints of disappointment were largely stifled due to the difficulties of training for and competing in an Olympics that came a year late and without fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the U.S. team is largely locked in for Paris, here’s a look at where its medals might come from.

Sprints

Lyles’ status as the gold-medal favorite in the 100 took a slight ding when Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson ran 9.77 in his country’s national championship. Kenny Bednarek (100, 200), Erriyon Knighton (200) and Fred Kerley (100) all have legitimate chances to add in the sprints.

No one has run faster than Richardson at 100 meters this year, and even though she won’t race in the 200, the U.S. has a big name there in Gabby Thomas.

Best bet: Richardson in the women’s 100. Don’t forget: Lyles. U.S. could get: 7 medals (2 gold).

Hurdles

Femke Bol of the Netherlands is in top form and isn’t just going to hand the gold medal to McLaughlin-Levrone. But she’ll have her hands full.

Rai Benjamin (400) and Grant Holloway (110) should take home medals, it’s only a matter of which color. Benjamin must deal with world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and Holloway, a three-time world champion, needs to bring that form to the Olympics, where he finished second last time.

Best bet: McLaughlin-Levrone. Don’t forget: Holloway. U.S. could get: 6 medals (2 gold).

Relays

Always tricky here because the depth of the U.S. team means, in theory, it should win all four — make that all five, counting the 4×400 mixed — relays almost every time.

But the Americans have a long history of baton troubles in the 4×100 — the men bobbled it at the last Olympics and didn’t make the podium, but did win last year’s world championships. Lyles has run the anchor leg in the last two major-championship successes — in 2019 and ’23 — and should do so again this year.

This could be the only chance for 800-meter specialist Athing Mu to win a medal. Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old high school student from Maryland, is in the 4×400 relay pool.

Best bet: Women’s 4×400. Don’t forget: Women’s 4×100. U.S. could get: 4 medals (3 gold).

Middle distance and steeplechase

Mu crashing out at the trials and missing the chance to defend her Olympic 800-meter title was essentially the U.S. team giving away a medal. Nia Akins, the trials champion, could work her way into a podium finish.

Valerie Constien is a medal contender in the steeplechase and Cole Hocker in the 1,500 meters.

Best bet: Constien. Don’t forget: Nikki Hiltz and Elle St. Pierre. U.S. could get: 2 medals (0 gold).

Distance

St. Pierre qualified in the 1,500 and the 5,000 but her coach told the running website Citius she was leaning toward running only the 1,500. Grant Fisher also has two shots at a medal by qualifying in the 5,000 and 10,000.

In the marathon, the Americans won’t be favored because none of the qualifiers have a time inside the top 25 this season.

Best bet: Fisher. Don’t forget: Weini Kelati in the 10,000. U.S. could get: 1 medal (0 gold).

Throws

Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs have gone 1-2 at the last two Olympics. Crouser, the world-record holder, is recovering from an elbow ailment and a torn pectoral muscle. Kovacs has the top throw this season. On the women’s side, Raven Saunders is the reigning Olympic silver medalist while Chase Jackson is a two-time world champion.

Defending Olympic champion Valarie Allman will be a favorite once again in the discus, while Annette Echikunwoke and DeAnna Price could add medals in the hammer throw.

Best bets: Crouser and Kovacs. Don’t forget: Maggie Malone Hardin (javelin). U.S. could get: 6 medals (3 gold).

Jumps

Hard to imagine anyone topping Olympic champion and world-record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis in the pole vault. But Chris Nilsen (silver in Tokyo) and Sam Kendricks (bronze in Rio) could find their way onto the podium.

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall is the most likely to win a jump event for the red, white and blue. She has the second-longest leap this season. Pole vaulter Katie Moon will defend her Olympic title.

Best bets: Davis-Woodhall. Don’t forget: Jasmine Moore (long jump) and Rachel Glenn (high jump). U.S. could get: 5 medals (1 gold).

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Eddie Pells And Pat Graham, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

1h ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

2h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

4h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

1h ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

2h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

4h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Canada Day activities around the GTA
Canada Day activities around the GTA

There are lots of activities around the GTA in celebration of Canada Day. Catalina Gillies with a look at what you can get up to this holiday.

5h ago

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

19h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

20h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

20h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos