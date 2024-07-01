Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics

FILE - Palestinian swimmer Yazan Al Bawwab reacts during the men's 100m freestyle heats at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Six athletes, including one woman, were selected to represent Palestine at the Paris Olympics, an official from the Palestinian Olympic Committee told The Associated Press on Monday July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 1:43 pm.

Six athletes, including one woman, were selected to represent Palestine at the Paris Olympics, an official from the Palestinian Olympic Committee told The Associated Press on Monday.

The athletes will compete in boxing, judo, swimming, shooting and taekwondo, said Nader Jayousi, the technical director at the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

Jayousi said there was a remote possibility a seventh athlete in track and field could be added.

At the Tokyo Games, Palestine sent five athletes in swimming, track and field, weightlifting and judo. Barring injuries, the POC will have more athletes in Paris despite the war between Israel and Hamas that has brought the sports movement to a brutal halt since last October.

Contacted by The Associated Press, the IOC declined to comment on the Palestinian selection, recalling the athlete entries’ deadline for Paris is on July 8. The Olympics begin on July 24.

Only one Palestinian athlete — taekwondo fighter Omar Ismail — has directly qualified for Paris.

Jayousi said the others will be competing in France under a wild card system delivered as part of the universality quota places. Backed by the International Olympic Committee, it allows athletes who represent poorer nations with less-established sports programs to compete, even though they did not meet the sporting criteria.

Alongside Ismail, Jorge Antonio Salhe will compete in shooting, Yazan al Bawwab and Valerie Tarazi in swimming, Fares Badawi in judo, and Wasim Abusal in boxing. Al Bawwab competed in Tokyo.

According to Palestinian officials, about 300 athletes, referees, coaches and others working in sports have died since the war started. Among them was long-distance runner Majed Abu Maraheel, the first Palestinian to compete in the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. He died of kidney failure after he was unable to be treated in Gaza and could not be evacuated to Egypt.

Much of the Palestinians’ sporting infrastructure, clubs and institutions have been destroyed and Gaza-based athletes have been forced to leave to train.

Only 26 athletes have represented Palestine in Olympics’ history.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

37m ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

2h ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

16m ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

23m ago

Top Stories

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

37m ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

2h ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

16m ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Canada Day activities around the GTA
Canada Day activities around the GTA

There are lots of activities around the GTA in celebration of Canada Day. Catalina Gillies with a look at what you can get up to this holiday.

4h ago

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

18h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

18h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

18h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos