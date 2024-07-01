Small plane with 5 on board crashes in upstate New York. No word on fate of passengers

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 9:33 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 9:42 am.

SIDNEY, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a rural area of upstate New York with five people on board, and authorities were investigating Monday.

It was unclear whether the wreckage of the plane had been located and whether there were any survivors.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed around 2 p.m. Sunday near the village of Sidney after taking off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said the plane was headed to Charleston, West Virginia, when it crashed under unknown circumstances.

The FAA is assisting the NTSB in the investigation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Monday. Paramedics tell...

1h ago

Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm as it makes landfall late Monday
Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm as it makes landfall late Monday

Hurricane Beryl began pounding the southeast Caribbean on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm after becoming the earliest storm of that strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters. The...

19m ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

53m ago

Maple Leafs sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to 6-year, $27M deal
Maple Leafs sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to 6-year, $27M deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

3m ago

Top Stories

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Monday. Paramedics tell...

1h ago

Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm as it makes landfall late Monday
Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm as it makes landfall late Monday

Hurricane Beryl began pounding the southeast Caribbean on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm after becoming the earliest storm of that strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters. The...

19m ago

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

53m ago

Maple Leafs sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to 6-year, $27M deal
Maple Leafs sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to 6-year, $27M deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

14h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

15h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

15h ago

1:49
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl intensifies to category 4 storm

Hurricane Beryl has rapidly intensified into a “life-threatening” category 4 storm ahead of making landfall in the Caribbean. Erica Natividad with the warnings and its projected path.

16h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos