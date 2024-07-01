UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

England's Jude Bellingham, centre right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 10:17 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 10:26 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalizing goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press

