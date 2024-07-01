Under the Boardwalk officials vow to address homelessness in Atlantic City

City outreach workers and police officers try to help a man sprawled on a sidewalk in Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday, July 1, 2024, the date city officials announced implementation of programs to address homelessness. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 4:12 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In a place with a long history of people living — and sometimes dying — under the Boardwalk, Atlantic City has launched an effort to address homelessness by preventing people from sleeping on public property and connecting them with shelter and services.

The effort comes only days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that municipalities can ban homeless encampments, something the city said would support its efforts to address homelessness.

It follows an April 19 fire that killed a man in a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk, months after another fire suspected of being started by homeless people burned a section of the boardwalk in front of Resorts casino. The damage has since been repaired.

“We cannot claim to be this world-class resort (if) we don’t handle the problems that the resort sometimes encounters,” said Mayor Marty Small, a Democrat.

The city is implementing plans by its Boardwalk Improvement Group, which includes using state funds to pay for workers, training and equipment to seek out homeless people and offer them help, including transportation back to where they came from.

But that offer is often rejected. Out of about 200 homeless people that city officials encountered since September, only five have accepted an offer to go back home, officials said.

Many others refuse help of any kind, said Jarrod Barnes, Atlantic City’s director of health and human services.

“When that happens, there is nothing we can do,” he said. “We can’t force them to accept help.”

A tour by city officials of places known to be where homeless people stay was only minutes old when they encountered a disoriented man sprawled across a sidewalk in the midday sun. An ambulance was called and he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Not far away, in a vacant lot strewn with empty liquor bottles, two young women, who both described themselves as homeless, acknowledged having been assisted multiple times by city outreach teams.

Essence, who would not give her last name, said she was given a free stay at a motel by the city, but returned to the streets. At one point, she said, she lived in a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk, until police broke it up.

Tanisha, who also would not give her last name, said she had no idea where she would spend the night on Monday.

“We’re just trying to make a way, find a way,” she said.

But she acknowledged she and others living outdoors are not always ready to accept help.

“It’s really up to us to do what we got to do first,” she said. “The struggle is real.”

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, Atlantic City plans to introduce an ordinance in the coming weeks that would prohibit sleeping in public places. It could be adopted and put into place by September.

The outreach effort includes 10 full-time workers assigned to find and interact with people who are homeless, offering social services, a pathway into drug or alcohol rehab if needed, and a place to stay. Police assign officers to regularly patrol spots known as homeless gathering points, and police, fire department and public works officers have been trained on interacting with homeless people.

Small noted that some of the homeless encampments have shown signs of real ingenuity. Refrigerators and microwave ovens have been patched into jerry-rigged electrical connections.

And, he added, inhabitants at one encampment managed to tap into the hose of a line under the Boardwalk providing beer to a casino’s beachfront bar.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press
















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

3h ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

3h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

5h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day
Ashbridges Bay to host City's flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

If you're looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA. Ashbridges Bay will host the city's flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10...

3h ago

Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada
Beryl makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane on island near Grenada

A dangerous and extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday on the Caribbean island of Carriacou after becoming the earliest storm of Category 4 strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by...

3h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

5h ago

Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals
Maple Leafs sign D Chris Tanev to $27M deal, add Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz in free-agent deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million. The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old played in 56...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Canada Day activities around the GTA
Canada Day activities around the GTA

There are lots of activities around the GTA in celebration of Canada Day. Catalina Gillies with a look at what you can get up to this holiday.

7h ago

3:01
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year
Toronto Pride Parade returns for 43rd year

One of Canada's largest Pride events has wrapped up, bringing an end to a month of events across Toronto. David Zura was there to give us a look from the ground.

21h ago

0:59
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police officers say a man has died and at least two others have been injured at a house party in Flamborough.

21h ago

2:50
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts
WestJet mechanics strike could impact summer tourism: experts

Nearly 100,000 travellers are impacted as the WestJet mechanic strike continues across the country. Afua Baah speaks with an expert who says summer tourism could be impacted if the labour dispute isn’t resolved soon.

21h ago

1:40
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre
Canada Day Long Weekend at the Rogers Centre

The Jays finish up their series with the Yankees on Sunday before hosting their Canada Day game against Houston on Monday afternoon.  And, as Lindsay Dunn reports, there are plenty of activities around the ballpark for fans this weekend.
More Videos