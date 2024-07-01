What to Watch: The Supreme Court’s decision on Trump immunity is expected Monday

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on June 27, 2024, in Washington. Supreme Court justices will take the bench Monday, July 1, to release their last few opinions of the term, including their most closely watched case: whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 6:39 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s final day of the term will be Monday, when it issues a critical decision on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what to watch:

When will the court rule?

The court typically begins issuing opinions at 10 a.m. ET.

How to follow along

Associated Press reporters will be writing a live blog on the morning of the opinions. You can find it at apnews.com.

Why it matters

The opinion decides whether Trump, the first ex-president to face criminal charges, stands trial in Washington.

The court’s handling of the issue already has provoked criticism, including questions about whether it was necessary to take up the issue at all, given that a federal appeals court rejected it, and more recently that it has not yet been decided.

The Supreme Court has acted far more speedily in other epic cases involving presidential power, including in the Watergate tapes case. Nearly 50 years ago, the court ruled 8-0 a mere 16 days after hearing arguments that Richard Nixon had to turn over recordings of Oval Office conversations, rejecting his claim of executive privilege.

The current high court makeup took less than a month to rule unanimously that the Constitution’s post-Civil War “insurrection clause” couldn’t be used by states to kick Trump off the presidential ballot.

Even if the court sides against Trump, the timing of its decision means Trump may not stand trial before the 2024 election. If he is elected again, he could appoint a new attorney general, who could have the case dismissed.

How will Trump-appointed justices rule?

The nine-member court now includes three conservative justices appointed by Trump and two other conservative justices who have rejected calls to step away from the Jan. 6 cases because of questions about their impartiality.

Social media cases

The justices also have three other cases remaining on the docket Monday, including another major case over social media laws in Texas and Florida that could limit how platforms regulate content posted. Both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

22m ago

One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Brampton
One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least one driver has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Monday....

6m ago

What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here's a look at some of the events happening...
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings
Toronto police tow truck task force probing 8 instances of shots fired at vehicles, buildings

Toronto police officers say all of the instances of gunfire in the city's east end happened between early Saturday and Sunday evening.

7h ago

