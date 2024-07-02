A bridge near a Minnesota dam may collapse. Officials say they can do little to stop it

Emergency management officials have expressed concern for the structural stability of the Blue Earth County Road 9 bridge that runs over the Blue Earth River, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Rapidan, Minn. Fallen water levels have left the base of the bridge partially exposed, risking further instability. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and local officials shared concerns about the bridge's future during a visit Tuesday. (Casey Ek/The Free Press via AP)

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 7:42 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rushing waters from the Blue Earth River have already left a trail of debris and destruction on the edges of a southern Minnesota dam that partially failed last week, but officials acknowledged Tuesday the structure most in danger may be the bridge that looms nearby.

The County Road 9 Bridge is at risk of crumbling, and officials said they have little recourse. The threat to the bridge accelerated after a bout of heavy rain and flooding pummeled the Midwest for days. The Blue Earth River’s water levels rose dramatically and tested the structural integrity of the dam. The dam has held up, but the specter of collapse hasn’t waned.

Now, the roughly 40-year-old bridge locals use to commute across the dam from rural patches of land to nearby towns, may topple over if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“Unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature at this point,” said Ryan Thilges, the public works director for Blue Earth County. “We’re very concerned about the potential for partial or full failure of the bridge.”

Thilges stood atop a hillside on the eastern side of the Rapidan Dam near the Minnesota city of Mankato. He was flanked by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other officials who went to the dam to get an update on flood conditions and recovery efforts.

Officials are warily watching both the dam and the bridge, noting that the still-surging river has drastically changed the area.

“I think the concern is that is the bridge going to be structurally damaged by this and will it need to be replaced?” Walz said.

The floodwaters forged a new river channel around the dam cut deeply into a steep riverbank, toppling utility poles, wrecking a substation, swallowing a home and forcing the removal of a beloved store. The conditions have made it too dangerous for officials to get close enough for a thorough inspection of the bridge, but they have already identified troubling signs of damage.

The river is washing away large amounts of sediment, causing instability to the bridge’s supporting piers, built atop sandstone bedrock. Officials have been able to stabilize at least one pier but said they haven’t been able to get to the others.

Complicating matters was “a massive spike of trees that came down the river” on Sunday, Thilges said. The dead trees, a product of drought over the last several years, collided with the bridge, and some are hanging on the piers. The county has not been able to find contractors who felt safe enough to clear the debris.

“Nobody was willing to send out their operator and risk their operator’s life to try to push those trees through,” Thilges said.

Flooding has caused millions of dollars in damage to bridges, homes and roads across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The dam captured attention after officials initially said it faced an “imminent threat” of collapse.

The Rapidan Dam is over a century old, finished in 1910. While it was built to generate electricity, it has been damaged by several rounds of flooding in recent decades. An April 2023 assessment conducted by the National Inventory of Dams found Rapidan to be in poor condition, and officials have been studying the possibility of removing it.

A federal disaster declaration has been approved for Blue Earth County, and local officials said the additional resources will be critical for rebuilding efforts. But those projects could be complicated by a sensitive landscape where relief efforts can sometimes exacerbate decline, Thilges said.

“I’ll be perfectly honest, all the solutions we came up with had almost as bad or worse adverse impacts that could affect the dam stability further, or it could result in damage to the bridge or additional erosion,” he added. “We need Mother Nature to give us a break.”

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

9h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

6h ago

Canada's Tajon Buchanan taken to hospital after injury at Copa America
Canada's Tajon Buchanan taken to hospital after injury at Copa America

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan had to be taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his lower leg on Tuesday while training for the Copa América quarterfinals with the men's national soccer team. While...

48m ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

9h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

6h ago

Canada's Tajon Buchanan taken to hospital after injury at Copa America
Canada's Tajon Buchanan taken to hospital after injury at Copa America

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan had to be taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his lower leg on Tuesday while training for the Copa América quarterfinals with the men's national soccer team. While...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

7h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

21h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

21h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.
3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

More Videos