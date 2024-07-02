Accused scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress has been extradited to UK to face charges

FILE - In a December 2013 photo taken in Los Angeles shows Marianne Smyth. Smyth, accused of crisscrossing the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Johnathan Walton via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 9:26 am.

A woman accused of traveling across the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

Marianne Smyth faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from the victims from 2008 to 2010 in Northern Ireland.

A U.S. magistrate judge in Maine ruled in May that there was sufficient evidence for extradition of the American, who accusers say has also fashioned herself as a witch, a psychic and a friend to Hollywood stars.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the extradition, and referred questions to law enforcement officials in Northern Ireland. An attorney for Smyth did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Authorities overseas have said Smyth stole money that she had promised to invest and also arranged to sell a victim a home but instead took the money. Smyth’s victims in the U.S. included Johnathan Walton, a podcaster who warned others about her grifts.

A court in Northern Ireland issued arrest warrants for her earlier this decade. She was arrested in Maine in February.

Smyth drew comparisons to Anna Sorokin, a scammer who impersonated a German heiress to pay for a glamorous lifestyle in New York City, and became subject of a Netflix series. Sorokin, whose real name is Anna Delvey, was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

4h ago

Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto
Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto

A tentative deal has been reached in the week-long strike involving more than 1,000 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area. "Bombardier is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement...

1h ago

Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?
Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?

Microplastics are everywhere - and for the first time, they've been found in penises of people suffering from erectile dysfunction. The study only looked at five people who already had ED, but one of the...

Big Story Podcast

1h ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

4h ago

Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto
Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto

A tentative deal has been reached in the week-long strike involving more than 1,000 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area. "Bombardier is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement...

1h ago

Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?
Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?

Microplastics are everywhere - and for the first time, they've been found in penises of people suffering from erectile dysfunction. The study only looked at five people who already had ED, but one of the...

Big Story Podcast

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

10h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

10h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

14h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

14h ago

2:53
Protesters speak out after shutting down Toronto's Pride Parade
Protesters speak out after shutting down Toronto's Pride Parade

Why a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the back half of Toronto's Pride Parade and the response from event organizers. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

More Videos