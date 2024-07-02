Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a student at the University of Sydney

New South Wales state Police conduct search at the scene of an alleged stabbing at Sydney University, in Sydney, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. A 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after stabbing a 22-year-old student in the neck at Sydney University, police alleged. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 2:30 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 2:42 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after police alleged he stabbed a 22-year-old student in the neck Tuesday at the University of Sydney.

The student was taken to hospital in a stable condition. The suspect was treated in hospital for cuts and was kept for a mental health assessment, said Mark Walton, acting assistant commissioner for the New South Wales Police.

“A motive or ideology importantly has not been determined at this time,” Walton told reporters. The New South Wales Joint Counterterrorism Committee was investigating the matter, but there was no ongoing threat to the community, Walton said.

“The ideology that may be related to this young person’s activity is unknown, but I would say it’s likely to be categorized as mixed and unclear ideology. It’s certainly not a religiously related ideology,” Walton added.

Walton said the boy had worn a “camouflage defense force uniform” and left a kitchen knife at the scene.

Investigators found no link between the university attack and a 16-year-old boy charged with performing a terrorist act in the stabbing of a Sydney bishop on April 15 while a church service was being streamed online. Several of his teen associates have been charged with various offences including conspiring to engage in or planning as terrorist act.

The stabbing Tuesday triggered a major police operation and a lockdown of buildings at Australia’s oldest university.

The police operation has since ended and all areas of the campus were now accessible, a university statement said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and members of the community are our priority and we continue to work with authorities,” the statement said.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

3h ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

3h ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

6h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

16h ago

Top Stories

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

3h ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

3h ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

6h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

4h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

4h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

8h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

8h ago

2:57
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution

The U.S. supreme court has ruled that Donald Trump does have immunity for 'official actions' taken while president. Karling Donoghue explains what this means and takes a look at how it may impact the former president's upcoming legal battles.

8h ago

More Videos