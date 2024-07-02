Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors and look to shore up support after shaky debate

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking in the Cross Hall of the White House Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 1:26 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 2:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited all Democratic governors to meet on Wednesday, as he attempts to solidify support among his party’s top leaders after last week’s shaky debate performance.

The discussion is likely to be mostly virtual, according to two people familiar with Biden’s plan, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss a schedule that hasn’t yet been made public.

The meeting comes after Democratic governors held their own call previously and asked Biden to speak with them, according to three people with knowledge of the president’s schedule. Biden denounced the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity on Monday night but had otherwise announced a largely politics-free and business-as-usual postdebate schedule — including planning to host July 4 celebrations at the White House for Thursday’s holiday.

The meeting is the strongest indication yet that Biden is attempting to calm fears among some Democrats, who worry he may not be up to continuing a campaign — much less defeat Donald Trump — following his sometimes raspy and halting performance during last week’s debate in Atlanta.

Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett called Tuesday for Biden to formally withdraw from the race, and that followed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying on MSNBC that it is fair to ask whether Biden’s debate showing was an anomaly or part of a larger pattern.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition,” Pelosi said.

There is also no indication that the president is seriously considering stepping aside.

His campaign has downplayed the president’s political problems in a series of memos and private meetings with donors, strategists and party insiders, insisting that Biden can put the bad debate performance behind him without hurting his long-term chances in November.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

12m ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

9m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

