Biden to give extended interview to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens to a question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 3:43 pm.

President Joe Biden will give an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos later this week, his first since the president’s much-criticized performance during last week’s debate.

Portions of the interview will air on ABC’s “World News Tonight” on Friday, with the extended interview first airing on the network’s “This Week” Sunday morning program, the network said Tuesday.

There has been private discussion among Biden’s campaign about what it can do to counteract last Thursday’s debate, where the raspy-voiced president gave some convoluted and incomplete answers. It has given rise to some questions about whether the 81-year-old president should continue his campaign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said Tuesday that Biden plans to hold a press conference during the NATO summit next week in Washington.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, there had been frequent complaints from the Washington press corps that he has seldom made himself available for extended interviews or news conferences, occasions for the public to see him tested to think on his feet.

Stephanopoulos works as “Good Morning America” and “This Week” host. He joined ABC News in 1997 after working for the Clinton administration in Washington.

The Associated Press

