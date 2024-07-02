Brazil data regulator bans Meta from mining data to train AI models

By Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 1:56 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s national data protection authority determined on Tuesday that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, cannot use data originating in the country to train its artificial intelligence.

Meta’s updated privacy policy enables the company to feed people’s public posts into its AI systems. That practice will not be permitted in Brazil, however.

The decision stems from “the imminent risk of serious and irreparable or difficult-to-repair damage to the fundamental rights of the affected data subjects,” the agency said in the nation’s official gazette.

Brazil is one of Meta’s biggest markets. Facebook alone has around 102 million active users in the country, the agency said in a statement. The nation has a population of 203 million, according to the country’s 2022 census.

A spokesperson for Meta said in a statement the company is “disappointed” and insists its method “complies with privacy laws and regulations in Brazil.”

“This is a step backwards for innovation, competition in AI development and further delays bringing the benefits of AI to people in Brazil,” the spokesperson added.

The social media company has also encountered resistance to its privacy policy update in Europe, where it recently put on hold its plans to start feeding people’s public posts into training AI systems — which was supposed to start last week.

In the U.S., where there’s no national law protecting online privacy, such training is already happening.

Meta said on its Brazilian blog in May that it could “use information that people have shared publicly about Meta’s products and services for some of our generative AI features,” which could include “public posts or photos and their captions.”

Refusing to partake is possible, Meta said in that statement. Despite that option, there are “excessive and unjustified obstacles to accessing the information and exercising” the right to opt out, the agency said in a statement.

Meta did not provide sufficient information to allow people to be aware of the possible consequences of using their personal data for the development of generative AI, it added.

Compliance must be demonstrated by the company within five working days from the notification of the decision, and the agency established a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,820) for failure to do so.

Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

12m ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

9m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

12m ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

9m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

15h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

15h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

19h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

19h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

19h ago

More Videos