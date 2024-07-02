Cate Blanchett among stars being honoured at this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The Apprentice" at the 77th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. Blanchett is set to receive a special honour at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

Cate Blanchett is set to receive a special honour at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The two-time Oscar winner will be presented with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 8.

The award honours women in the film industry who champion the careers of others, and Blanchett will join past recipients Patricia Arquette and Michelle Yeoh.

The “Tár” actress will also participate in an “In Conversation With…” event, offering audiences an in-depth look into her acclaimed career.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says Blanchett is being honoured as “a tireless champion” of increased equity and justice in many sectors.

The festival also plans to toast Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, and Amy Adams with a performer’s prize at the Tribute Awards.

TIFF’s 49th edition is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

