Clashes between police and protesters disputing Mauritania’s presidential election result kill 3

Presidential candidate Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, center, takes part in a rally among his supporters, ahead of the presidential election end of the month, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mamsy Elkeihel)

By Ahmed Mohamed, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP (AP) — Clashes in Mauritania between security forces and protesters rallying against the reelection of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani left three people dead, authorities said Tuesday. An unspecified number of people were reported injured.

Following the clashes, mobile internet access was blocked Tuesday as authorities vowed to arrest those behind the violence.

The protests broke out late Monday in parts of the northwestern African country after Ghazouani was declared winner of the presidential election.

His main rival, Biram Dah Abeid, a renowned anti-slavery activist, rejected the outcome and claimed the result was falsified.

Authorities said security forces in the southern city of Kaedi — the country’s largest and an opposition stronghold with an overwhelming Black majority — confronted the demonstrators, the Ministry of Interior said, and several arrests were made. The ministry did not identify the three people killed in the violence or elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths.

Demonstrations also broke out in the towns of Nouadhibou, Rosso Zoueirat and Boghe, all also Abeid strongholds.

“Kaedi last night saw violent acts of vandalism and sabotage of public and private property, scenes of looting and a general climate of fear which led the security forces to confront it and arrest several demonstrators,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The prosecutor’s office will open an investigation to determine the circumstances of these events and the death of the demonstrators,” the ministry added.

Ghazouani, who had campaigned on a pledge of providing security and economic growth, won 56% of the votes while Abeid received 22%, the electoral commission said Monday. Abeid promptly called for “peaceful demonstrations and peaceful gatherings.”

The commission — which includes representatives of political parties — dismissed the opposition claims about voting irregularities.

Three international election observation missions also said in their preliminary statements Monday that the voting was held in a “peaceful and transparent atmosphere.”

Ghazouani has been accused by his opponents of corruption and mismanagement, but remains popular among Mauritanians who see him as a beacon of stability amid regional tensions, with several neighboring countries shaken by military coups and jihadi violence.

For centuries, Mauritania’s economic and political elite of Arab and Amazigh people enslaved Black people from the northwestern Sahara.

Mauritania outlawed slavery in 1981, the last country in the world to do so, but the practice continues, human rights groups say. There are around 149,000 people held in conditions of slavery in this nation of less than 5 million, according to the 2023 Global Slavery Index.

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

4h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

1h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

47m ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

1h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

2h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

16h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

16h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

20h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

20h ago

