Defense Secretary Austin says the US will provide $2.3 billion more in military aid to Ukraine

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 14, 2024. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, June 24, that State Department counselor Derek Chollet, one of his most senior aides, is leaving to become Austin's chief of staff. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 10:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, to include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

Austin’s remarks came as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with him at the Pentagon. And they mark a strong response to pleas from Kyiv for help in battling Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

“Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support,” Austin said as he opened the meeting with Umerov. “Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we’ll continue to provide critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had dropped more than 800 powerful glide bombs in Ukraine in the last week alone. And he urged national leaders to relax restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia. In particular, he said, Ukraine needs the “necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are.”

Austin did not refer to the restrictions in his opening comments, but he told Umerov that they would discuss “more ways to meet Ukraine’s immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression.”

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

