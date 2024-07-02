FBI investigates vandalism at two Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 4:13 pm.

CINCINANTI (AP) — The FBI and police in Cincinnati are investigating the damaging of nearly 180 gravestones at two Jewish cemeteries.

The tombstones, some dating back to the late 1800s, likely were knocked over between June 25 and Monday, according to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

The damage was found in two Jewish sections of the Covedale Cemetery complex on Monday. Some of the tombstones cracked in half, the organization said. Most were pushed face-down.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this senseless vandalism. The Jewish community in Cincinnati is resilient and we are committed to repairing the damage and restoring the sanctity of these sacred spaces,” the federation said in a statement.

It asked anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

The vandalism comes amid a surge in antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad.

The Associated Press

