FortisBC says all customers now see renewable natural gas on utility bills

FortisBC says it has become the first utility in North America to automatically designate a portion of their residential customers' natural gas use to RNG, or renewable natural gas. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 1:56 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — FortisBC says it has become the first utility in North America to automatically designate a portion of their residential customers’ natural gas use to RNG, or renewable natural gas.

The utility company says as of July 1, all of its residential customers will see their natural gas bills include a one per cent RNG blend.

RNG is a non-fossil-fuel form of natural gas, typically produced by harnessing the methane produced from landfills or agricultural waste.

While RNG is more expensive than traditional natural gas, it is more climate friendly and comes with the advantage of being a “drop-in fuel,” meaning no costly changes to transmission infrastructure or home appliances are required.

FortisBC says customers will not see a cost increase on their bills due to the change. The one per cent RNG blend will be incorporated in the storage and transport line item on their bill and customers will see a carbon tax credit for the portion of their gas that is automatically designated as RNG.

The utility says it will continue its existing voluntary RNG program, through which homes and businesses can choose to lower their climate footprint by paying extra to designate up to 100 per cent of the gas they use as RNG.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FTS)

The Canadian Press

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

11m ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

8m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

