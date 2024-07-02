French bishop puts off decision on ex-Jesuit’s mosaics on Lourdes shrine but says he favors removal

A mosaic by ex-Jesuit artist Marko Rupnik is seen on the main facade of the Church of Our Lady of the Canadian Martyrs, in Rome Friday, June 28, 2024. Five women urged Catholic bishops around the world to remove from their churches Rupnik's mosaics after they accused him of psychologically, spiritually and sexually abusing them. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:00 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 4:13 pm.

ROME (AP) — A French bishop has put off any decision on whether to remove mosaics by an ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women, saying Tuesday that they’ll stay for now on the Lourdes shrine but that eventually they should be removed.

The mosaics will no longer be highlighted each night during the evening prayer, said Lourdes Bishop Jean-Marc Micas, in a statement. But he told the French Catholic daily La Croix that he had decided not to remove them now because he didn’t want to “tear the church apart.”

“My deep, formed, intimate conviction is that they will one day need to be removed: they prevent Lourdes from reaching all the people for whom the sanctuary’s message is intended,” Micas was quoted as saying. “But I have decided not to remove them immediately, given the passions and violence the subject incites.”

The Rev. Marko Rupnik has been accused by over 20 women of psychological, spiritual and sexual abuses over decades. He hasn’t responded to the allegations and refused to cooperate with an investigation by his former Jesuit order, but his collaborators have denounced what they called a media “lynching.”

The Jesuits expelled him last year after determining the women’s claims were “very highly credible.” Some women say the abuse occurred during the creation of the artwork itself, rendering the mosaics a triggering and traumatic reminder of what they endured.

The Vatican opened a canonical investigation into Rupnik last October, after an outcry that his victims hadn’t received justice and suspicions that he had been protected by Jesuits up to and including Pope Francis. The pope denied any significant involvement but confirmed Rupnik had been excommunicated for committing one of the Catholic Church’s most serious crimes: using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity.

The debate about what to do with his mosaics has simmered for two years, precisely because the works are so widespread: They grace some of the Catholic Church’s most important and visited shrines, basilicas and sanctuaries around the world.

The debate exploded anew last week after the Vatican’s communications chief strongly defended continuing to use Rupnik artwork on the Vatican News website.

His position prompted the pope’s top anti-abuse adviser, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, to send a letter to all Vatican offices urging them to stop featuring Rupnik’s artwork. O’Malley said continuing to promote it ignores the pain of victims and could imply a defense of the Slovene priest.

Micas acknowledged as much in his statement and interview with La Croix, saying he understood that the mosaics have become a barrier to victims coming to pray at Lourdes because they associate them with abuse.

A study commission he formed to offer advice provided diverging recommendations: some said removing the mosaics wouldn’t do anything for victims, and that removing them would succumb to the trend of “cancel culture.”

“On the other side, the point of view was that the church risked prioritizing an object over people once again. Artistic or economic considerations could overshadow the church’s proclaimed care for victims of abuse by clergy,” Micas said.

Given the polarization, he decided to continue studying the issue.

On the day O’Malley sent a letter to the Vatican, five women — who accused Rupnik of abusing them — sent letters to bishops around the world urging them to remove their Rupnik mosaics.

One of them, French Sister Samuelle, told The Associated Press that Rupnik had touched her intimately precisely as they were putting up a mosaic, on a scaffolding.

“Today, how can I be at peace in front of certain mosaics for which I vividly remember certain things?” Sister Samuelle told AP. “In front of that Madonna, or in that church, or that other place I know that Rupnik, as soon as he had finished this piece of mosaic, approached and began to touch my back. How can I look at these mosaics in peace today? How can I see the image of God without remembering the violence of these gestures and the psychological violence and pressure from Rupnik? I can’t.”

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

breaking

4m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

breaking

4m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

4h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

18h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

18h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

22h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

22h ago

More Videos