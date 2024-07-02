FTC says gig company Arise misled consumers about how much money they could make on its platform

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building is seen, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission is taking action against Arise Virtual Solutions, a gig work company, saying it misled consumers about the money they could make on its platform. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 6:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is taking action against a gig work company, saying it misled people about the money they could make on its platform.

Arise Virtual Solutions reached a settlement with the FTC, agreeing to pay $7 million to workers the FTC says were harmed by the company’s misconduct. Arise is a technology platform that connects major companies with customer service agents who freelance on its platform.

“Arise lured in workers with false promises about what they could earn while requiring them to pay out-of-pocket for essential equipment, training, and other expenses,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a statement Tuesday. “Operating in the ‘gig’ economy is no license for evading the law, and the FTC will continue using all its tools to protect Americans from unlawful business practice.”

Arise lists Carnival Cruise Line, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Intuit Turbotax as clients.

“While we vehemently disagree with the FTC’s allegations and characterization of the facts, we have reached this agreement — which is not an admission or finding of liability or wrongdoing — so we can keep moving our business forward without the ongoing distraction and cost of litigation,” Arise said in a statement. “We stand by our mission of helping entrepreneurs find advancement in an environment that lets them build their businesses around flexible work serving as independent contractors providing services to world-class companies.”

In its complaint, the FTC said Arise made misleading advertisements, claiming people who signed up on their platform could get jobs paying up to $18 per hour doing remote customer service work. But when the company advertised the $18 per hour figure in 2020, its internal documents said the average pay for jobs on its platform was $12 an hour, and 99.9% of the consumers who joined its platform from 2019 to 2022 made less than $18 per hour, the FTC said.

People who join the Arise platform spend hundreds of dollars buying equipment including computers and headsets and paying for training programs that are required before working on the platform, the FTC said.

“They sell them on these training courses that they have to pay for, but then a high proportion don’t pass the training and get the job, so they just paid for nothing,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, attorney and founding member of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, a law firm in Massachusetts. Liss-Riordan has sued Arise multiple times on behalf of workers. “I can’t really imagine $7 million will change its way of doing business, but hopefully it’s a shot across the bow that its practices are being more closely scrutinized by more arms of the government.”

The FTC also said Arise violated its Business Opportunity Rule, which requires that prospective workers receive key disclosures about earnings claims before they invest time and money in a business opportunity. It was the first time FTC charged a company with that violation.

That decision could affect more gig work platforms, because “even if the platform does nothing to mislead workers, the platform might violate the rule if it doesn’t give workers an extensive disclosure document,” said Erik Gordon, professor at Ross School of Business at University of Michigan.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

21m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

21m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

6h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

19h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

19h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

23h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

More Videos