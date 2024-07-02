Haiti police retake control of a police station in the capital that was attacked by gangs

By Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 10:26 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officers regained control of a police station in Haiti’s capital that had been the target of armed gangs in recent months, authorities said Monday.

The station in Gressier, located in the western tip of Port-au-Prince, was most recently attacked on Sunday in an assault that killed an unknown number of civilians, Lionel Lazarre, spokesperson of a police union said. The armed groups burned houses in the area, causing panic within the community, he said.

One bus driver was attacked and then shot by gunmen while he was working, Lazarre added.

The attack comes days after hundreds of Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti to help release the country from the tight hold of armed criminal gangs.

Videos posted on social media showed armed men storming the police station as they railed against Haiti’s government and the Kenyan police officers. They also showed a fire blazing in front of the station, which gunmen mostly destroyed.

A similar attack in Gressier took place in May when civilians and police officers were calling for the dismissal and arrest of the police chief as heavily armed gangs seized control of the same police station. The attack caused widespread panic and left people homeless as gangs rampaged through the community.

Gangs have raided more than two dozen police stations in Port-au-Prince and assaulted since late February when they launched coordinated attacks targeting critical state infrastructure.

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

57m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

11m ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

57m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

11h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

12h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

16h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

16h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

16h ago

More Videos