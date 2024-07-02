Haiti’s gang violence has displaced 300,000 children, the UN says

FILE - A server ladles soup into a container as children line up to receive food at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 14, 2024. Gang violence in Haiti has displaced over 300,000 children since March, according to a new report from the U.N. children's agency released late Tuesday, July 2, as the Caribbean country struggles to curb killings and kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

By Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 12:05 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than 300,000 children since March, the U.N. children’s agency said Tuesday as the Caribbean country struggles to curb killings and kidnappings.

Children are more than half of the nearly 580,000 people who have become homeless in the last four months. The spike in violence began in late February after a series of coordinated attacks on key government infrastructure eventually led Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign in April.

“The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before our eyes is taking a devastating toll on children,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, said in a statement. “Displaced children are in desperate need of a safe and protective environment, and increased support and funding from the international community.”

Gangs now control at least 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince and the key roads leading in and out of it, with more than 2,500 people killed or injured across the country in the first three months of the year, according to the U.N.

Many children are living in makeshift shelters, including schools that are in poor hygienic conditions, placing them at risk of disease. School closures are also leading to a higher dropout rate.

The agency said children in Haiti are being forced to join violent gangs to survive as they often lack access to food, health care, clean water and sanitation. Displaced children and teenagers in Haiti also face a higher risk of sexual assault, exploitation, abuse and family separation, according to UNICEF.

The announcement comes days after hundreds of Kenyans arrived in Haiti to help rescue the country from the tight hold of armed gangs. The deployment received mixed reactions after a U.N. peacekeeping mission years ago introduced cholera in the country and was tainted with sexual allegations.

On Monday, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer met with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille to discuss the initial deployment of the U.N.-backed mission to Haiti. Finer reminded Conille of the United States’ strong support for accountability and oversight mechanisms as part of mission.

Haiti is also bracing for a strong hurricane season, which started earlier than usual. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Haiti’s southern coast as Hurricane Beryl moved into the Caribbean Sea.

Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

49m ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

51m ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

3h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

13h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

5h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

5h ago

2:57
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution

The U.S. supreme court has ruled that Donald Trump does have immunity for 'official actions' taken while president. Karling Donoghue explains what this means and takes a look at how it may impact the former president's upcoming legal battles.

5h ago

2:41
Travel disruptions to continue after tentative agreement ends WestJet mechanics' strike
Travel disruptions to continue after tentative agreement ends WestJet mechanics' strike

A WestJet mechanics strike is over after a late weekend deal was reached, but many travellers across the country are still stranded. As Afua Baah explains, it may take a few days before full flight service is restored.

6h ago

1:15
Canada Day activities around the GTA
Canada Day activities around the GTA

There are lots of activities around the GTA in celebration of Canada Day. Catalina Gillies with a look at what you can get up to this holiday.

14h ago

