Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton Region.

Officers were called to Highway 6 between Concessions 7 and 8 at around 4:35 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

“This shooting originated from a disturbance that had occurred at a large house party taking place in a short-term rental property along Highway 6,” a police release explains.

Investigators say there were at least 60 people at the party.

“This disturbance continued onto the highway resulting in shots being fired at a car parked on the shoulder of the highway and at another car stopped in a nearby gas station.”

Officers located Obiaga in a parked vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“Two of the occupants in the vehicle at the nearby gas station also suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were later released from hospital,” investigators said.

“A fourth person was also injured at the house and was released from hospital with minor injuries that were not firearm-related.”

Witnesses said they saw a dark grey sedan fleeing the scene of the shooting, but no detailed suspect descriptions are available.

Officers remain at the property.