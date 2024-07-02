Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Tobenna Obiaga, 45, of Halton Region. Hamilton Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 2, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 2:16 pm.

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton Region.

Officers were called to Highway 6 between Concessions 7 and 8 at around 4:35 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

“This shooting originated from a disturbance that had occurred at a large house party taking place in a short-term rental property along Highway 6,” a police release explains.

Investigators say there were at least 60 people at the party.

“This disturbance continued onto the highway resulting in shots being fired at a car parked on the shoulder of the highway and at another car stopped in a nearby gas station.”

Officers located Obiaga in a parked vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“Two of the occupants in the vehicle at the nearby gas station also suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were later released from hospital,” investigators said.

“A fourth person was also injured at the house and was released from hospital with minor injuries that were not firearm-related.”

Witnesses said they saw a dark grey sedan fleeing the scene of the shooting, but no detailed suspect descriptions are available.

Officers remain at the property.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

8m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop
2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop

Two 14-year-old girls and a 21-year-old man were arrested and held in custody after police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Whitby on Saturday. Officers pulled the vehicle over...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

3h ago

Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year. Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m. Election...

8m ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

9h ago

2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop
2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop

Two 14-year-old girls and a 21-year-old man were arrested and held in custody after police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Whitby on Saturday. Officers pulled the vehicle over...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

15h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

15h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

19h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

19h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

19h ago

More Videos