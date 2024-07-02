How arbitration plans went awry ahead of WestJet mechanics strike

WestJet airplane mechanics stand in a the picket line at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 12:42 pm.

An order from the federal labour minister to send WestJet and its plane mechanics into binding arbitration unexpectedly resulted in a strike on one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.

The work stoppage, which ended late Sunday night, raises questions about the dispute resolution process and how consumers should respond to the threat of an airline strike.

Ian Evershed, a mechanic and union representative who helped lead the negotiations, says Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan had the power to bar a strike as part of his directive to the country’s labour tribunal to launch binding arbitration.

In their public statements, both the airline and the government seemed to presume a strike was off the table following the order, but a ruling Friday by the Canada Industrial Relations Board said the union’s 680 WestJet workers could still walk off the job because the directive did not explicitly suspend that right.

WestJet and the federal government were caught flat-footed, as were the roughly 150,000 travellers booked on the more than 1,100 flights cancelled by the Calgary-based carrier since Thursday.

Marty Firestone, president of insurance firm Travel Secure Inc., says that while most travellers could receive refunds, those with costs tied to hotel or other flight bookings might not get that money back without coverage for trip cancellation or interruption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

1h ago

2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop
2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop

Two 14-year-old girls and a 21-year-old man were arrested and held in custody after police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Whitby on Saturday. Officers pulled the vehicle over...

1h ago

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people. A...

52m ago

Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin
Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin

An eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four people was acquitted on all charges at the request of the Crown on Tuesday as his trial was set to begin in Ottawa. Prosecutors said they asked for...

24m ago

