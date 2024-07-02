Jewish teachers file antisemitism complaint against B.C. Teachers’ Federation: lawyer

A Vancouver labour lawyer says a group of teachers has launched a human rights complaint against the BC Teachers' Federation, claiming the union "has engaged in and enabled antisemitism." The office that houses the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal is seen in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 5:20 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 5:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver labour lawyer says a group of British Columbia teachers has launched a human rights complaint against their union, saying the BC Teachers’ Federation “has engaged in and enabled antisemitism.”

Paul Pulver, who says he represents BC Teachers Against Antisemitism, filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal over what he calls the “erasure of Jewish and Zionist voices and opinions” within the union and members’ workplaces.

Pulver says in a statement the union’s leadership caused “trauma and fear” among members who have been “intimidated and shamed” by colleagues.

He says the union has “ostracized” the teachers because they’re Jewish or because they hold “currently unpopular views” about Jews, Israel and Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Pulver says the complaint details more than two dozen examples of antisemitism either caused or enabled by the teachers’ union.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement says the union’s president sent members anti-racism training materials that didn’t mention antisemitism but provided a link to material including a poster that said “Zionists F*ck Off.”

It says the union’s annual general meeting focused on “anti-Jewish and anti-Israel” voices and “excluded, bullied, silenced, and prevented” Jewish teachers from speaking out against “antisemitic motions” proposed at the meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

19m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

19m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

6h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

19h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

19h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

23h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

More Videos