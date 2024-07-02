Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought.

“The court orders that the respondents and any and all persons of this order having knowledge of this Order, no later than 6 p.m. on July 3 shall remove all structures, tents, encampments and items of personal property placed or created or imposed by them at Front Campus and King’s College Circle,” reads the decision.

The decision also allows Toronto police or OPP to have authorization to arrest or remove any person who they believe to be contravening the order.

In a statement, U of T said they trust that those in the encampment will abide by the court order and vacate by the deadline. “Anyone who chooses to remain in the encampment after that deadline will be subject to consequences under university policy and the law,” read the statement.

A U of T rep is currently handing out copies of the order to those at the encampment.

The university turned to the courts late last month after protesters ignored its deadline to dismantle the encampment.

The encampment was set up on May 2 and participants said they wouldn’t leave until the school agrees to disclose investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza and cut ties with Israeli academic institutions.

In their court filings, the protesters say the school’s claims of irreparable harm are “grounded in troubling mischaracterizations” of the encampment as violent and antisemitic.

While the university has included examples of antisemitic incidents in its filings, the students say the evidence regarding these incidents is hearsay and cannot be put to the test, nor has the school proven any connection to the encampment or its participants.

They also argue that clearing the encampment would violate their protected rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

In ruling in favour of the University, the court found that the removal of the encampment did not shut down the protestor’s right to freedom of expression as they are still allowed to protest anywhere on campus between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the injunction would only prohibit camping, setting up structures or blocking entry to any University property.

Toronto Police Service say they are currently reviewing the decision and are expected to provide a statement shortly.

TPS had previously said they would only take action to clear the encampment at the U of T in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order.