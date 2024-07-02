breaking

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Palestinian flag flies over the pro-Palestinian encampment set up in front of Convocation Hall at the University of Toronto campus, in Toronto, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Toronto police say they will only take action to clear the encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:58 pm.

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought.

“The court orders that the respondents and any and all persons of this order having knowledge of this Order, no later than 6 p.m. on July 3 shall remove all structures, tents, encampments and items of personal property placed or created or imposed by them at Front Campus and King’s College Circle,” reads the decision.

The decision also allows Toronto police or OPP to have authorization to arrest or remove any person who they believe to be contravening the order.

In a statement, U of T said they trust that those in the encampment will abide by the court order and vacate by the deadline. “Anyone who chooses to remain in the encampment after that deadline will be subject to consequences under university policy and the law,” read the statement. 

A U of T rep is currently handing out copies of the order to those at the encampment.

The university turned to the courts late last month after protesters ignored its deadline to dismantle the encampment.

The encampment was set up on May 2 and participants said they wouldn’t leave until the school agrees to disclose investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza and cut ties with Israeli academic institutions.

In their court filings, the protesters say the school’s claims of irreparable harm are “grounded in troubling mischaracterizations” of the encampment as violent and antisemitic. 

While the university has included examples of antisemitic incidents in its filings, the students say the evidence regarding these incidents is hearsay and cannot be put to the test, nor has the school proven any connection to the encampment or its participants.

They also argue that clearing the encampment would violate their protected rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

In ruling in favour of the University, the court found that the removal of the encampment did not shut down the protestor’s right to freedom of expression as they are still allowed to protest anywhere on campus between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the injunction would only prohibit camping, setting up structures or blocking entry to any University property.

Toronto Police Service say they are currently reviewing the decision and are expected to provide a statement shortly.

TPS had previously said they would only take action to clear the encampment at the U of T in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order.

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

More than 100,000 WestJet customers impacted by strike, over 1,000 flights cancelled
More than 100,000 WestJet customers impacted by strike, over 1,000 flights cancelled

In an update Tuesday WestJet said it was still working to restore full operations after its mechanics went on strike right before the start of the Canada Day long weekend, throwing thousands of travel...

52m ago

