Man admits kidnapping Michigan store manager in scheme to steal 123 guns

FILE - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten talks about the more than 100 recovered stolen handguns during a news conference, Nov. 21, 2023, in Benton Township, Mich. A man pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in a wild scheme to steal 123 handguns by kidnapping the manager of a Michigan sporting goods store and threatening him at gunpoint to reveal how to turn off the alarm. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a wild scheme to steal 123 handguns by kidnapping the manager of a Michigan sporting goods store and threatening him at gunpoint to reveal how to turn off the alarm.

“Darnell Bishop’s brazen crimes, if successful, would have flooded the streets of Benton Harbor and beyond with illegal firearms,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

Bishop admitted that he and his brother handcuffed and blindfolded the Dunham’s Sports manager at the victim’s home last November and forced him to reveal how to disable the alarm.

Bishop said he went to the store and stole two coolers, sunglasses and 123 guns while accomplice Dontrell Nance stayed with the Dunham’s manager in a car. Evidence included store video of the theft.

Bishop pleaded guilty to kidnapping and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Nance pleaded guilty to the same charges in April. They face up to life in prison.

Investigators identified one of the men after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app.

The guns were worth more than $100,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. All have been recovered.

The Dunham’s store is near Benton Harbor, 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

breaking

5m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

breaking

5m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

4h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

18h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

18h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

22h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

22h ago

More Videos