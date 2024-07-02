Mississippi erases some restrictions on absentee voting help for people with disabilities

FILE - Greta Kemp Martin speaks Aug. 31, 2023, at a news conference in Jackson, Miss. Martin is the litigation director for Disability Rights Mississippi, and she said Monday, July 1, 2024, that an updated state law will remove most restrictions on who can provide help on absentee voting by people who have a disability or who are unable to read or write. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:37 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising the restrictions it put in place last year on who can provide absentee voting assistance to people who have disabilities or cannot read or write — restrictions that were blocked by a federal judge before ultimately being altered by lawmakers.

An updated state law took effect Monday, changing one that the GOP-controlled Legislature passed and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed in 2023.

“This legislative change is a monumental step forward for voting rights in Mississippi, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard and respected,” Greta Kemp Martin, litigation director for Disability Rights Mississippi, said in a statement Monday.

Disability Rights Mississippi, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi and three voters sued the state in 2023, challenging the short list of people who could “collect and transmit” an absentee ballot. The list included employees of the U.S. Postal Service or other mail carriers such as FedEx or UPS, and any “family member, household member or caregiver of the person to whom the ballot was mailed.” A violation would have been punishable by up to a year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate blocked the law from taking effect last year. He wrote that it violated the federal Voting Rights Act, which says any voter who is blind, disabled or unable to read or write may receive assistance “by a person of the voter’s choice,” other than their employer or union.

The new version of the Mississippi law reflects that portion of the Voting Rights Act. It also defines who is considered a caregiver, a family member or a member of a voter’s household. Democratic lawmakers who opposed the 2023 law said it was vague and could hurt candidates, campaign workers, nursing home employees or others who make good-faith efforts to help people obtain and mail absentee ballots.

Republican-led states have tightened rules on voting by mail since the 2020 presidential election, in part because of the false narrative of widespread fraud in that race. When Reeves signed Mississippi’s law in 2023, he said it was to prevent “ballot harvesting,” a pejorative term for dropping off completed ballots for other people.

One of the residents who sued the state, Mamie Cunningham, is director of a community organizing group and involved with Black Voters Matter in northeast Mississippi.

“Many people with disabilities in rural communities would not vote if they did not have assistance,” Cunningham said in a statement Monday. “In Mississippi, voting by absentee ballot is an overwhelming process even for people without disabilities.”

Some states allow widespread use of voting by mail, but Mississippi restricts the reasons people may vote by absentee ballot. The absentee ballots are available — by mail or for early, in-person voting — to Mississippi voters who are 65 or older; any voter who has a temporary or permanent physical disability, or any voter who is that person’s caretaker; and any voter who will be away from their home county on election day, including college students.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

breaking

5m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

6h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

3h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

2h ago

