Officials say at least 27 are killed in a stampede at a religious event in India

A map of India
A map of India.

By Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 8:12 am.

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India.

More than 150 people were admitted to hospitals after the crush in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, medical official Umesh Tripathi said, adding that the death toll may rise.

The stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave the event with religious leader Bhole Baba, local media reported.

Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that overcrowding may have been a factor, but they did not specify how many people had gathered.

The stampede took place about 350 kilometers (217 miles) southwest of state capital Lucknow.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety measures.

Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

3h ago

Man arrested after taxi driver seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man arrested after taxi driver seriously injured in downtown stabbing

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

2h ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

1h ago

