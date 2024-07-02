Plans to demolish Texas church where gunman opened fire in 2017 draws visitors back to sanctuary

A woman visits the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, which is now a memorial to the 26 people who were killed by a gunman in 2017. The 100-year-old building has served as a memorial since the shooting, but now some want to raze the building. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Fernanda Figueroa And Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 6:54 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 6:56 pm.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Plans to tear down a small Texas church where a gunman in 2017 killed more than two dozen worshippers drew visitors Tuesday as a last-minute push was made to stop the demolition.

Leaders of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs have not publicly announced when it plans to demolish the sanctuary, where authorities put the number of dead from the shooting at 26 people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, in what remains the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, a Texas judge approved a temporary restraining order sought by some families to delay the demolition. The order signed by Judge Jennifer Dillingham instructs the church to not to begin demolition and to appear before the court later this month.

But Sam Fugate II, an attorney for the families that sought the restraining order, said the church had still not been served the order as of Tuesday afternoon and expressed concern that the demolition could still proceed.

Christine Earnhardt, a secretary for the church, said Tuesday that she could not confirm whether a demolition was scheduled and that the church had no plans to comment or make a statement.

Following the shooting, the sanctuary was turned into a memorial. The interior was painted white and chairs with the names of those who were killed were placed there, the lawsuit said.

The church then voted in 2021 to tear down the building, which opponents have contended was against the wishes of many surviving family members. A new church was completed for the congregation about a year and a half after the shooting.

“We’re not after money. We’re after what’s fair,” Fugate said. “We want our clients to say their peace about whether the church should stand and take another vote.”

Amber Holder, a church member who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said she wanted to make sure survivors of the shooting and the victims’ families have a vote. “So many victims’ families were told: ‘You’re not allowed to vote because you’re no longer a member here,’” Holder said.

Holder said she wasn’t at the service the day of the shooting but got there shortly after. As a teen she was taken in by the family of the pastor at the time, whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was among those killed.

Terrie Smith, president of the Sutherland Springs Community Association, said that as news of the upcoming demolition spread in the community of less than 1,000 people, those she had spoken with were “devastated.” Smith said that a woman who was like a daughter to her — Joann Ward — and her two daughters, ages 7 and 5, were among those killed in the shooting.

Smith, who is not a member of the church, said she often visits the memorial sanctuary. “It’s just a beautiful, beautiful memorial the way it is now,” she said.

“You feel the comfort of everybody that was lost there,” Smith said.

Communities across the U.S. have grappled with what should happen to the sites of mass shootings. Last month, demolition began on the three-story building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, it was torn down and replaced.

Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, and the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where racist mass shootings happened, both reopened. In Colorado, Columbine High School still stands — though its library, where most of the victims were killed, was replaced.

In Texas, officials closed Robb Elementary in Uvalde after the 2022 shooting there and plan to demolish it.

___

Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas. Associated Press reporter Paul J. Weber contributed to this report from Austin.

Fernanda Figueroa And Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

18m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

18m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

7h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

4h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

6h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

19h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

19h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

23h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

More Videos