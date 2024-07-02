Rapper Rick Ross involved in Canada Day concert altercation in Vancouver

Rapper Rick Ross performs at the Kelce Jam music festival Friday, April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kan. American Rapper Rick Ross has been involved in an altercation in Vancouver, where he performed a concert on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Hoffmann

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 12:17 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 12:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — American Rapper Rick Ross has been involved in a violent altercation in Vancouver, where he performed a concert on Sunday.

A video posted on social media early Monday shows the rapper at the Plaza of Nations across the street from BC Place Stadium, when he is punched in the face by a man.

A melee involving multiple individuals then breaks out, with another video appearing to show an unconscious man being dragged away.

It is unclear if Ross was injured the brawl.

Neither Vancouver police nor Ross’s agents immediately responded to requests for comment.

Ross was the headliner at the Ignite Music Festival at the Plaza of Nations Sunday evening, an event described by organizers as a large Canada Day festival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

