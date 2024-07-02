Survey finds popular support for NATO at a challenging time for the Western alliance

FILE - Flags of NATO member countries blow in the wind outside at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 14, 2024. A survey of people in 13 of the nations belonging to NATO found about 6 in 10 of them held a favorable view of the Western military alliance, the Pew Research Center said Tuesday, July 2. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 11:10 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A survey of people in 13 of the nations belonging to NATO found a median of about 6 in 10 held a favorable view of the Western military alliance, the Pew Research Center said Tuesday.

The poll was released ahead of a July 9-11 NATO summit in Washington, which is being held at a challenging time for the 75-year-old Western military alliance. The 32 NATO member countries are adjusting their long-term plans and strategies to counteract a more aggressive Russian President Vladimir Putin and respond to Ukraine’s need for sustained support against invading Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the presidential reelection bid of Donald Trump, who long has spoken scathingly of NATO allies and admiringly of Putin, has some NATO members worrying about the future commitment of the alliance’s most powerful military and economy.

Support for NATO among the 13 nations surveyed peaked at 91% in Poland followed by 75% in the Netherlands and 72% in Sweden. Poland and Sweden are neighbors of Russia — Sweden through a maritime border and Poland with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad — and Sweden is one of the alliance’s newest members, formally joining this year in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Just 37% of adults in Greece said they supported NATO, the lowest percentage of the countries surveyed, while 59% of adults there said they hold an unfavorable view of the alliance. Greece shares religious and cultural ties with Russia.

The survey found 63% of people in Canada viewed NATO favorably, 66% in Britain, 64% in Germany, 63% in Hungary, 60% in Italy, 54% in France, 45% in Spain and 42% in Turkey. The figure for Turkey represented a near-doubling in support for NATO since the question was asked in 2019.

Pew earlier released results for the U.S., which show 58% support for NATO. The survey was conducted from early January to mid-May.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

4m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

55m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

10m ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

4m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

55m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

11h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

11h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

16h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

16h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

16h ago

More Videos