Taiwan says China told Taiwan’s coast guard to not interfere in the detention of Taiwanese boat crew

FILE - A fisherman leaps to his boat docked in harbor in Toucheng, north eastern Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2013. Taiwan said the Chinese coast guard boarded a Taiwanese fishing boat Tuesday, July 2, 2024, before steering it to a port in mainland China, and demanded that Beijing release the vessel. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 10:53 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 11:26 pm.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan said Wednesday that China ordered Taiwan’s coast guard against interfering in the detention of a Taiwanese fishing boat in what is seen as an increasing Chinese attempt to encroach on Taiwanese territory.

Taiwan’s coast guard also repeated its call for the release of the boat and its crew members who were taken from waters off the Taiwanese-controlled island of Kinmen just off the Chinese coast on Tuesday night. That call is complicated by China’s refusal to communicate with Taiwan’s government.

Spokesman for Taiwan’s coast guard Hsieh Ching-chin said the boat was not in Chinese waters when it was boarded by Chinese agents and steered to a port in the Chinese province of Fujian.

The Dajinman 88 was intercepted by two Chinese vessels, and Taiwan dispatched three vessels to help but the one that got close to the fishing boat was blocked by three Chinese boats and told not to interfere, the coast guard’s initial statement said. The pursuit was called off to avoid escalating the conflict after Taiwan’s maritime authorities detected that four more Chinese vessels were moving closer, the statement added.

The boat had a captain and five other crew members, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency. The crew are Taiwanese and Indonesian.

The vessel was just over 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Jinjiang in mainland China when it was boarded, Taiwanese authorities said.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says the island must come under its control.

Fishermen from both Taiwan and China regularly sail the stretch of water near Kinmen, and tensions have risen as the number of Chinese vessels has increased.

In February, two Chinese fishermen drowned while being chased by Taiwan’s coast guard off the coast of Kinmen, prompting Beijing to step up patrols.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

12h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

9h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

12h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

16m ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

6h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

10h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.
More Videos