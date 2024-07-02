US gives key approval to Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey

FILE - Land-based wind turbines turn in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 20, 2023. On Monday, July 1, 2024, the U.S,. Interior Department approved the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project in New Jersey, which would be the state’s first wind farm once additional federal and state approvals are granted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 9:26 am.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department approved the proposed Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey on Tuesday, giving a major boost to a project that would be the state’s first.

The project still requires an additional federal approval of its construction and operations plan, along with two state-level permits, before construction can begin.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the department’s decision marked the ninth offshore wind project approved under the Biden administration, green-lighting 13 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 5 million homes.

“The Biden-Harris administration is building momentum every day for our clean energy future, and today’s milestone is yet another step toward our ambitious goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030,” she said in a statement. “Our clean energy future is now a reality. We are addressing climate change, fostering job growth, and promoting equitable economic opportunities for all communities.”

The project, consisting of two phases, would be built between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island in southern New Jersey. It would generate 2,800 megawatts, enough to power 1 million homes.

“This milestone brings us one step closer to delivering New Jersey’s first offshore wind projects, and for the state achieving its ambitious goal of 100% clean energy by 2035,” Joris Veldhoven, Atlantic Shores’ CEO, said in a statement. “We recognize the significance of this milestone, and we’re thrilled to work with our supply chain partners to continue making near-term investments and creating great paying union jobs.”

Atlantic Shores, which was given preliminary approval in 2021 by New Jersey utility regulators, has now gotten nearly as far as a previously approved project that would have been New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm. Danish wind developer Orsted was close to beginning work on two offshore wind farms but scrapped the project in Oct. 2023 after deciding it would not be economical.

The Interior Department said the Atlantic Shores project would be about 8.7 miles from shore at its closest point. But the company has previously said that it will not built right up to that line and that the closest turbines will be at least 12.8 miles from shore.

Atlantic Shores is a joint partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development LLC.

The Interior Department approved construction of 195 wind turbines as part of the project; the company had sought up to 200.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

4h ago

Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto
Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto

A tentative deal has been reached in the week-long strike involving more than 1,000 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area. "Bombardier is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement...

1h ago

Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?
Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?

Microplastics are everywhere - and for the first time, they've been found in penises of people suffering from erectile dysfunction. The study only looked at five people who already had ED, but one of the...

Big Story Podcast

1h ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics. The airline said in a statement Monday morning that "full resumption...

4h ago

Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto
Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto

A tentative deal has been reached in the week-long strike involving more than 1,000 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area. "Bombardier is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement...

1h ago

Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?
Could microplastics in penises lead to a rise in ED?

Microplastics are everywhere - and for the first time, they've been found in penises of people suffering from erectile dysfunction. The study only looked at five people who already had ED, but one of the...

Big Story Podcast

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

10h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

10h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

14h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

14h ago

2:53
Protesters speak out after shutting down Toronto's Pride Parade
Protesters speak out after shutting down Toronto's Pride Parade

Why a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the back half of Toronto's Pride Parade and the response from event organizers. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

More Videos