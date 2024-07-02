US job openings rise to 8.1 million despite higher interest rates

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday, June 28, 2024. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for May. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 10:16 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 10:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose slightly to 8.1 million in May despite the impact of higher interest rates intended to cool the labor market.

Vacancies rose from a revised 7.9 million in April, the first reading below 8 million since February 2021, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. April openings were marked down from an originally reported 8.1 million.

Layoffs rose to 1.65 million in May from 1.54 million in April. The number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — was basically unchanged.

“The report was another sign that the labor market is holding firm … The expansion looks solid,’’ said Robert Frick, economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union.

The U.S. economy and job market have been remarkably resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates to rein in inflation. The Fed hiked its benchmark rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, lifting it to a 23-year high.

Defying expectations of a recession, the U.S. economy kept growing and employers kept hiring.

But lately there have been signs the economy is losing some steam. Job openings have come steadily down since peaking at 12.2 million in March 2022. The job market is still strong. There are 1.25 jobs for every unemployed American, but that’s down from a 2-to-1 ratio in January 2023.

Fed policymakers welcome lower job openings — a relatively painless way to cool a hot job market and reduce pressure on companies to raise wages, which can feed inflation.

From January through March this year, the economy grew at an annual pace of just 1.4%, slowest since spring 2022. Consumer spending, which accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity, e xpanded just 1.5% after advancing at a pace of more than 3% in each of the last two quarters of 2023.

The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that employers added 190,000 jobs last month, down from 272,000 in May, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. Unemployment is forecast to stay low at 4%.

High interest rates have helped bring inflation down closer to the Fed’s target of 2% a year from a four-decade high 9.1% in June 2022. Progress on containing price increases is expected to allow the central bank to start cutting rates. Wall Street investors are expecting the first rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting.

Speaking at a conference in Portugal Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that progress toward lower inflation appears to have resumed after stalling earlier this year. But he said the Fed needed to see more evidence before it cuts rates.

___

AP Business Writer Matt Ott contributed to this story.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

8m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

59m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

13m ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean,...

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

8m ago

Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend
Waterloo police shut down park after fireworks shot at children, police on long weekend

There's been more fireworks trouble in Kitchener's Victoria Park over a long weekend. Waterloo Regional Police shut down the park once again due to reports of fireworks shot at crowds of people, including...

59m ago

A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children
A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 60 people, many women and children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India killed at least 60 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, adding that many women and children...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

12h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

12h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

16h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

16h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

16h ago

More Videos