Utah State is firing football coach Blake Anderson, 2 other staffers after Title IX review

FILE - Utah State coach Blake Anderson reacts to a penalty during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah. Utah State says it’s firing Blake Anderson after an external review of allegations that he hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases. Defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Nate Dreiling will be Utah State’s interim head coach during the upcoming season.(Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 3:13 pm.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State announced Tuesday it’s firing football coach Blake Anderson after an external review of allegations that he hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.

Nate Dreiling, who had been Utah State’s defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach, will be Utah State’s interim coach during the upcoming season. Athletic director Diana Sabau met players and staff Tuesday to inform them of the move, the university said in a news release.

Utah State also said associate vice president/deputy athletic director of external affairs Jerry Bovee and football director of player development and community Austin Albrecht were fired “for violations of university policies related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence and failures of professional responsibilities.”

Bovee was Utah State’s interim athletic director in 2023. Utah State said Anderson was being fired for actions that took place in the spring of 2023.

Utah State noted that Title IX policies “require full and timely reporting of disclosures of sexual misconduct — including domestic violence — and prohibit employees from investigating disclosures of sexual misconduct themselves.”

“As leaders, we are responsible for ensuring allegations of USU policy violations are investigated,” Sabau and Utah State President Elizabeth Cantwell said in an email they sent to faculty and staff. “Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action. Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university.

“While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.”

School officials noted that Anderson has 14 days to respond to the university’s decision under terms of his employment agreement. School officials said they couldn‘t release any additional information until all opportunities to respond or appeal to the decision have expired.

Anderson posted a 23-17 record in three seasons at Utah State, with the Aggies reaching bowl games each of those years. He went 11-3 in 2021 before going 6-7 each of the last two years.

He came to Utah State after going 51-37 at Arkansas State from 2014-20. He took a leave of absence prior to the 2019 season just before his wife, Wendy Anderson, died after a two-year fight with breast cancer. He returned for the second game of that season and helped Arkansas State go 8-5.

