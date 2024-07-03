B.C. told to brace for heat wave as forecast shows 40 degrees C for Kamloops

A woman balances on a rock while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. A warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada says people across British Columbia should brace for an upcoming heat wave that's expected to send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond in the southern Interior. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 3:37 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 3:42 pm.

VICTORIA — An Environment Canada meteorologist says British Columbians should brace for an upcoming heat wave that’s expected to send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond in the southern Interior.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan says the heat will start on Vancouver Island and move east across the province, hitting the Interior over the later part of the weekend.

The forecast for Kamloops shows daytime highs of 40 degrees Celsius next Monday and Tuesday, which would be enough to trigger a heat warning.

Castellan says that as a ridge of high pressure makes its way across B.C., the high temperatures and clear, sunny days are likely to raise the wildfire risk.

He says temperatures could begin cooling by next Wednesday, but as the ridge moves on to the Prairies, there will be the potential for dry lightning in B.C. as the province heads into what is typically the hottest, driest stretch of summer.

Castellan says the difference between the upcoming heat wave and the deadly heat dome that killed more than 600 people in summer 2021 is that temperatures next week aren’t expected to surpass heat-warning criteria by such large margins.

“It’s a long-duration event, there’s no doubt about that,” he said of the forecast.

“But the impact on human health isn’t as extreme as when the temperatures get into this 45 (Celsius) and beyond degrees, particularly for the hottest places in the southwest Interior,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

37m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

10h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

19m ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

41m ago

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

6h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

6h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

17h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

1h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
