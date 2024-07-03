Biden’s evolving reasons for his bad debate: A cold, too much prep, not feeling great and jet lag

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 3:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has offered plenty of excuses for his terrible performance in last week’s presidential debate. None of them have done much to assuage Democrats’ concerns about Donald Trump returning to the White House.

For its part, Biden’s White House insists these are explanations, not excuses. But they have only intensified the concerns Democrats have about their presumptive nominee’s readiness.

A bad cold

In the initial moments of Thursday’s debate, shortly after the 81-year old Biden claimed to a baffled audience that “we finally beat Medicare,” aides said the president was suffering from a cold.

Biden’s voice was raspy. His eyes looked glassy at times. But despite the cold, he went from the debate to a watch party and then a Waffle House. Then he gave an energized speech Friday in North Carolina.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s news briefing that she initially leaned into the cold as an explanation, but she knew his schedule and jet lag were issues. She later suggested that Biden traveled and then got a cold, possibly linking the two.

“That was my bad,” Jean-Pierre said of not discussing jet lag earlier.

Studied too hard

Other aides said Biden had simply overprepared during his time at the Camp David presidential retreat — that the president had simply crammed too many facts in his head.

Biden spent six full days in Maryland at Camp David, which is located in Catoctin Mountain Park. Jean-Pierre said Biden also performed all his presidential duties while working late.

Not feeling great

Biden’s wife, Jill, told supporters Friday in New York City that he didn’t “feel that great” during the debate. It’s not clear what that meant, whether it was the cold, a sense of exhaustion or something else. But the first lady put forward the campaign’s main argument that 90 minutes should not define his entire presidency.

Jet lag — from a trip nearly two weeks earlier

Biden offered another explanation Tuesday night at a Virginia fundraiser, saying his problem was jet lag after having gone to France, California and then Italy before taking down time in Delaware and at Camp David. He arrived at Camp David on June 20, seven days before the debate. The presidential retreat is in the Eastern Time Zone, the same as CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times, going through I don’t know how many time zones,” said Biden, adding that he went through “15 time zones” and joking that he “then came back and nearly fell asleep on stage.”

That explanation raised more questions about how long Biden requires to recover from travel.

“I would say I don’t think it’s a new excuse,” Jean-Pierre said of the jet lag, adding that it was a lot of travel before stressing that “we certainly don’t want to explain this away.”

Why he didn’t do more damage control: Air travel

Jean-Pierre later added that Biden did not do more damage control on his debate performance immediately afterward because he was traveling in North Carolina, New York and New Jersey before returning late Saturday night to Camp David.

Air Force One is equipped with extensive communications equipment so that presidents can stay informed while midair.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

37m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

10h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

19m ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

41m ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

37m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

10h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

19m ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

6h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

6h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

17h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

1h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos