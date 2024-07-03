Calgary mayor asks residents to ease into indoor water use after lifting restrictions

CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor is urging residents to go slow on returning to regular water use.

Jyoti Gondek says while all restrictions are lifted on indoor water use, the city is not going full bore on the system just yet, and a ban on outdoor watering remains in place.

Gondek says crews are working to stabilize a new pipe that has replaced a water main that ruptured a month ago and forced residents to cut back on water use by 25 per cent.

Gondek says a reservoir that provides water to the city is operating at half capacity to not overwhelm the new pipe.

The hope is to have the system stabilized by the end of the week.

On Friday, the city begins hosting thousands of visitors as the annual Calgary Stampede summer fair begins with a parade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press