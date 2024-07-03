Calgary mayor asks residents to ease into indoor water use after lifting restrictions

Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024. Calgary's mayor says the city can't relax its ban on outdoor water use unless residents ease into the return to regular indoor water use.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 5:56 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor is urging residents to go slow on returning to regular water use.

Jyoti Gondek says while all restrictions are lifted on indoor water use, the city is not going full bore on the system just yet, and a ban on outdoor watering remains in place.

Gondek says crews are working to stabilize a new pipe that has replaced a water main that ruptured a month ago and forced residents to cut back on water use by 25 per cent.

Gondek says a reservoir that provides water to the city is operating at half capacity to not overwhelm the new pipe.

The hope is to have the system stabilized by the end of the week.

On Friday, the city begins hosting thousands of visitors as the annual Calgary Stampede summer fair begins with a parade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

12m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

11h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

1h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

40m ago

