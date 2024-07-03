Defense for Bob Menendez rests without New Jersey senator testifying

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 4:21 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 4:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense for Sen. Bob Menendez rested Wednesday without the New Jersey Democrat testifying at his New York bribery trial.

Lawyers for Menendez called several witnesses over two days in an effort to counter seven weeks of testimony and hundreds of exhibits and communications introduced by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

Menendez, 70, maintains he is not guilty of charges that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold and cash from 2018 through 2022 in exchange for using his clout in the Senate to deliver favors to the benefit of three New Jersey businessmen.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

