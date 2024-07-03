Extremists attack a wedding ceremony in Mali and kill at least 21

By Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 9:47 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 9:56 am.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An armed group attacked a wedding ceremony in central Mali and killed at least 21 people, residents said Wednesday, as the West African nation’s military rulers struggle to combat growing violence by extremists.

The assailants rode on motorcycles into Djiguibombo village in the town of Bandiagara on Monday evening as residents celebrated the couple, according to Bakary Guindo, president of the local youth group.

“Most of the victims had their throats slit,” Guindo said.

Resident Hamidou Saye said the attackers surrounded the large number of attendees.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it follows the pattern of ones by the al-Qaida-linked JNIM extremist group which often targets the region.

Communities across central and northern Mali have been in the grip of such violence since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in northern cities the following year, with the help of recently expelled French troops. The extremists have regrouped and launch attacks on remote villages and security forces.

Nearly four years after seizing power and following the departure of foreign peacekeepers, Mali’s military rulers have had little success in containing the violence. At the same time, a 2015 peace deal with ethnic Tuareg rebels active in the north has collapsed, deepening the security crisis.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Protestors participating in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) say there is no firm decision on whether they will disband following a judge's order to vacate the area...

17m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

4h ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

11h ago

Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay
Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay

The Toronto Zoo opened an hour later than usual due to a watermain break at the front entrance on Wednesday. The Zoo initially expected the repairs to take until at least noon, apologizing to visitors...

8m ago

