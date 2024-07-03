Freya the rescued lion cub is safe in South Africa, but many other lions there are bred to be shot

In this photo supplied by Humane Society International (HSI), Freya, a lion cub rescued from the wildfire trade in Lebanon, takes her first steps out of her container at the Drakenstein Lion Park sanctuary in Paarl, South Africa, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sam Reinders for Humane Society International via AP)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 1:49 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 1:56 am.

PAARL, South Africa (AP) — Freya, a 6-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.

Freya’s relocation to the Drakenstein Lion Park is only a partial success story.

She will never live as a lion should in the wild. She has been given lifetime sanctuary at Drakenstein, which has taken in other lions from zoos and circuses in France, Chile, Romania and elsewhere. Some have terrible backstories of abuse, noted on placards at the sanctuary: Ares was blind and neglected when he was rescued. Brutus had been beaten hard enough to break his jaw.

But as Freya settles in at Drakenstein, animal welfare groups have again drawn attention to South Africa’s contradictory position when it comes to the species that often symbolizes African wildlife.

South Africa, with an admirable reputation for conservation and ethical sanctuaries like Drakenstein, also has a thriving captive lion business where the big cats are bred for petting and other encounters but also for killing in “canned hunting” experiences or for the lion bone trade.

South Africa has special permission through the endangered plant and animal trade treaty CITES to export lion bones and skeletons, mostly to Southeast Asia to be used in traditional medicines. Canned hunting, where lions are chased down and shot in enclosures with no chance of a fair chase or escape, is also legal.

Animal welfare groups have pushed for the business of breeding lions in captivity to end. The South African government announced recently it plans to close down the industry and it’s expected to take two to three years if there are no legal challenges.

It has been a stain on South Africa’s conservation brand, said Audrey Delsink, the Africa wildlife director for Humane Society International, which was involved in Freya’s relocation. She said it was important for people to realize that the cute cubs used for petting encounters at some South African parks — but not at Drakenstein — end up being big lions shipped off to be killed.

“They’ve been pulled from their mothers, they’ve been hand-raised for you to take selfies with and enjoy them, and then eventually the same lions are going to be shot for trophies in a camp from which they cannot escape, and then end up as a bag of bones,” Delsink said.

There are more than 300 captive lion facilities in South Africa, with more than 7,000 lions. That is double the number of lions in the South African wild. Campaigners against the business say it should be made more clear to visitors that the vast majority of South Africa’s lions live in cages in the world’s largest captive lion industry.

“We cannot pull the wool over tourists’ eyes anymore,” Delsink said.

As for Freya, her rescuers hope that she will eventually bond and live in the same enclosure as young male cub Pi, who they believe is her brother and was brought from Lebanon in April.

Pi was illegally trafficked and owned by a man who used him to promote his TikTok account, said Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, which rescued Pi and Freya. Pi often had his mouth taped shut when used for videos or selfies and was locked in a small cage at night. He was kept as a status symbol for his owner “to be able to show off I’m powerful, I have money, look at me,” Mier said.

Freya and Pi are the latest of nearly two dozen big cats rescued from various situations by Animals Lebanon. Some have come to Drakenstein, which doesn’t allow cub petting or any close encounters, but does welcome visitors to see the lions and learn about them.

Freya and Pi wouldn’t survive if released in the wild, so the sanctuary is the best option for them. Those involved in Pi’s rescue said they remember watching the cub experience grass under his paws for the first time at Drakenstein, even if it was in the enclosure he and Freya will likely inhabit for the rest of their lives.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

4h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

4h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

15h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

12h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

4h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

4h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

15h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

3h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

9h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

13h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.
More Videos