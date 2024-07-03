Jubilant Indian cricketers return home after winning the Twenty20 World Cup

Fans gather outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to get a glimpse of the Indian cricket players before they returned Thursday after winning the T20 Cricket World Cup, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024

Last Updated July 3, 2024 11:56 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Jubilant India cricketers have received a rousing welcome home from fans after winning the Twenty20 World Cup final in Barbados.

India skipper Rohit Sharma held up the World Cup trophy after arriving at New Delhi International Airport early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of supporters were gathered at the airport, many waving the national flag and chanting “India, India.”

There were thousands more waiting to continue the celebrations, which started Saturday and were about to ramp up. Some of the players danced to drum beats when they reached their hotel.

India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final last weekend, ending a drought in global International Cricket Council limited-overs competitions.

The team’s return from the Caribbean was delayed because of a shutdown forced by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

“It’s a lifetime experience,” cricket official Arun Dhumal said.

The T20 triumph was India’s first World Cup title since it won the 50-over version in 2011.

Over the last 12 months, India lost the World Test Championship final to Australia in England and the 50-over World Cup final at home, also to the Australians.

After meeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the cricketers were due to fly to Mumbai and participate in an open bus roadshow, followed by a celebration ceremony later Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a cash bonus of 1.25 billion rupees ($15 million) for the winning squad.

Soon after winning the title, Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from international T20 matches.

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

updated

4h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

18h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

2h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

3h ago

