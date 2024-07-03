Man charged in connection to mass shooting at Oakland Juneteenth celebration

FILE - Oakland police officers respond to a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration near Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., June 19, 2024. A 23-year-old Oakland man has been charged with four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for shooting four victims at the Oakland event, the Alameda County district attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday, July 3. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 8:28 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 8:42 pm.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old Oakland man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that broke out at a Juneteenth celebration in the San Francisco Bay Area last month.

Prosecutors charged JaJuan Kelly, 23, with four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the shooting of four people at the Oakland event, the Alameda County district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects, and District Attorney Pamela Price said she was “deeply relieved to announce that one of the individuals” has been charged.

Kelly was one of 14 people shot and wounded June 19 at an unsanctioned sideshow following a peaceful celebration attended by thousands. No one was killed, and those injured ranged from 20 to 30 years old. Police initially said 15 people had been shot, but later revised the figure.

Ernie Castillo, an attorney for Kelly, said Wednesday it could be a case of self-defense, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil War, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021 and has become more universally recognized beyond Black America.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

updated

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

15h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

12m ago

WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike

WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians. About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite...

1h ago

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

updated

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

15h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

12m ago

WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike

WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians. About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

1h ago

4:17
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future

As questions hang over U-S President Joe Biden regarding his political future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also feeling the heat these days. Ottawa correspondent Glen McGregor on how the Prime Minister is handling the pressure.

5h ago

5:59
Ford government calls on feds to support building new subway trains
Ford government calls on feds to support building new subway trains

As the race to build more public transportation options in the GTA continues, Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria joins us to talk about he wants the feds to step up to help pay for new TTC subway trains.

8h ago

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

10h ago

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

More Videos