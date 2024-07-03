Man chased by knife-wielding suspect after accidentally bumping into him on bus: Police

Security image of a suspect in a Toronto police investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 3, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 5:49 pm.

A terrified transit user ended up running for his life after a man he accidentally bumped into on a TTC bus pulled out a knife and chased him, Toronto police said in a release on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area on Saturday, June 15 at around 2:10 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was onboard a TTC bus when he accidentally made contact with a man he didn’t know.

Things quickly escalated and the man who was bumped pulled out a knife, police said.

The victim exited the bus, but the police say the suspect followed him and chased him around the area.

At some point the victim was able to get back on the bus and the man fled the area.

The suspect is described as around 45-years-old and approximately six foot one. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark coloured glasses, red pants, black shoes and was carrying a black and white backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

13m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

11h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

1h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

42m ago

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

13m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

11h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

1h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

7h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

8h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

18h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

2h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos