Man chased by knife-wielding suspect after accidentally bumping into him on bus: Police

A terrified transit user ended up running for his life after a man he accidentally bumped into on a TTC bus pulled out a knife and chased him, Toronto police said in a release on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area on Saturday, June 15 at around 2:10 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was onboard a TTC bus when he accidentally made contact with a man he didn’t know.

Things quickly escalated and the man who was bumped pulled out a knife, police said.

The victim exited the bus, but the police say the suspect followed him and chased him around the area.

At some point the victim was able to get back on the bus and the man fled the area.

The suspect is described as around 45-years-old and approximately six foot one. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark coloured glasses, red pants, black shoes and was carrying a black and white backpack.