Suspects sought in Canada Day shooting at Markham home

Markham shooting
Video surveillance obtained by police showed a dark grey Acura RDX parked near the residence and two suspects waiting in the vehicle for the victims to return to the house. Photo: York Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 3, 2024 9:39 am.

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects in what investigators believe is a targeted shooting at a home in Markham.

Authorities were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Mingay Avenue just after 11 p.m. on July 1 for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a home that had been struck by bullets and located two victims who claimed that two suspects had shot at them. No physical injuries were reported.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed a dark grey Acura RDX parked near the residence and two suspects waiting in the vehicle for the victims to return to the house. The suspects exited the car and shot at the victims and the residence before fleeing the scene towards Bur Oak Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting to be targeted and have released images of the suspect vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Protestors participating in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) say there is no firm decision on whether they will disband following a judge's order to vacate the area...

22m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

4h ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

11h ago

Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay
Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay

The Toronto Zoo opened an hour later than usual due to a watermain break at the front entrance on Wednesday. The Zoo initially expected the repairs to take until at least noon, apologizing to visitors...

13m ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Protestors participating in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) say there is no firm decision on whether they will disband following a judge's order to vacate the area...

22m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

4h ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

11h ago

Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay
Toronto Zoo opens after brief delay

The Toronto Zoo opened an hour later than usual due to a watermain break at the front entrance on Wednesday. The Zoo initially expected the repairs to take until at least noon, apologizing to visitors...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

32m ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

11h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

16h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

21h ago

More Videos