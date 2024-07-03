Suspects sought in Canada Day shooting at Markham home

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects in what investigators believe is a targeted shooting at a home in Markham.

Authorities were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Mingay Avenue just after 11 p.m. on July 1 for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a home that had been struck by bullets and located two victims who claimed that two suspects had shot at them. No physical injuries were reported.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed a dark grey Acura RDX parked near the residence and two suspects waiting in the vehicle for the victims to return to the house. The suspects exited the car and shot at the victims and the residence before fleeing the scene towards Bur Oak Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting to be targeted and have released images of the suspect vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.