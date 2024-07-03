Maryland OKs $50.3M contract for removal of bridge collapse debris

FILE - Workers remove wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 25, 2024, in Baltimore. A Maryland board led by Gov. Wes Moore approved a $50.3 million emergency contract on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, with a company that removed debris from the March collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 2:19 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 2:26 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board led by Gov. Wes Moore approved a $50.3 million emergency contract on Wednesday to pay a Swedish construction company that removed debris from the March collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

While the work to remove debris from the federal channel in the Patapsco River was done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland entered into the emergency contract with Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc. in April to remove debris from other channels that could then be used by salvage and commercial vessels after the collapse.

Skanska was chosen because it had successfully demolished the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River, according to state records. The company was considered qualified and equipped to perform similar operations that were needed expeditiously in the bridge collapse.

Marshall Brown, speaking on behalf of the Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust in the Mid-Atlantic Region, spoke against the contract at a Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday. He said Maryland had had time to consider numerous available contractors that could have been mobilized to do the work. He said the emergency no-bid contract went against a state procurement process that is designed to be fair, competitive and transparent.

“This no-bid contract does not meet the standards,” Brown said. “For those reasons, we stand firmly against the approval of this contract.”

But Bruce Gartner, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, said the state’s engineers used their best professional judgment in an emergency and chose a company that already was doing work in the state.

“They were somebody that was available in the proximity, and we had knowledge that they could follow state procurement law and be responsive to the situation at hand,” said Gartner, who noted that the bridge collapse was “one of the most significant emergencies we’ve ever had.”

Procuring the debris removal through competitive bidding would have delayed the removal by a minimum of eight months, according to board documents.

At the board meeting, Moore said much work remains to rebuild the bridge, which he described as crucial to Maryland’s and the national economy.

“We need to get it rebuilt,” Moore said. “The Port of Baltimore is an essential artery for economic flow, economic activity across the country, and to put it simply, our focus on getting this done is not about nostalgia, it’s about necessity.”

The governor, a Democrat, thanked President Joe Biden’s administration for including a 100% federal cost share for the rebuild in a supplemental budget to Congress last week. Moore said he has been working to build a bipartisan coalition for the rebuild.

Maryland has estimated the cost of a new bridge to be between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. The state plans to build a new span by the fall of 2028.

Shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore early on March 26, the cardo ship Dali lost power and propulsion and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, causing its collapse and killing six construction workers.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

8h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

2h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

3h ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

8h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

2h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

4h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

5h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

15h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

1h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos