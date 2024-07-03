New Zealand tourist killed in robbery attempt at Southern California mall

In this aerial still image provided by KABC-TV, shows law enforcement investigators at the scene where a woman was struck and killed by a car after a botched robbery in Newport Beach, Calif. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. A 68-year-old tourist from New Zealand was struck and killed by a car during a botched robbery at an upscale mall in the popular Southern California beach city south of Los Angeles, police said. (KABC-TV via AP)

By Jaimie Ding, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 6:32 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 6:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 68-year-old tourist from New Zealand was struck and killed by a car during a botched robbery at an upscale mall in a popular Southern California beach city south of Los Angeles, police said.

Violence broke out Tuesday afternoon at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island mall when two men, one with a gun, tried to rob a woman and her husband at a Barnes and Noble store, Newport Beach police Sgt. Steven Oberon said at a news conference.

The woman was dragged into the street by one of the suspects and killed by a third man driving a white sedan, Oberon said, adding that the three men then fled in the sedan.

The woman was identified by police Wednesday as Patricia McKay, 68, who was visiting from New Zealand.

Newport Beach police officers pursued the three suspects in the white sedan onto an interstate and eventually arrested the men.

Police said one of the suspects fired his gun three times during the robbery, but no one was struck.

Jaimie Ding, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

updated

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

13h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

2h ago

WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike

WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians. About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite...

11m ago

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

updated

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

13h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

2h ago

WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike

WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians. About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

9h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

9h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

20h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

4h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos