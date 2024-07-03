Backbencher booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Doug Ford

Doug Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed she was kicked out of caucus. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by MPP's Michael Parsa, left, and Goldie Ghamari, as he announces a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash, during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 5:12 am.

A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford’s government says she is disappointed with his “unilateral decision” to remove her from caucus.

Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, was booted from caucus on Friday for what Ford called repeated lapses of judgment.

Ghamari came under fire last week after a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League.

Ghamari has said she was unaware of Robinson’s history before the meeting.

She says she spoke with him because she is an Iranian Canadian immigrant and he wanted to discuss the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has recently been listed as a terrorist organization in Canada.

The meeting sparked outrage, with the National Council of Canadian Muslims calling on Ford to remove her from caucus.

Ghamari says she will continue to support conservative policies and affirmed her commitment to her constituents.

“I don’t yet know what the future holds for me, but I am feeling very hopeful and optimistic,” Ghamari wrote on social media.

“I will be taking some time to reflect on my next steps. When one door closes, another door opens.”

