Ontario to boost advertising dollars to news publishers

TORONTO — Ontario plans to help the province’s beleaguered news industry with a change in advertising rules.

The province has directed its four largest agencies to spend 25 per cent of its advertising dollars on Ontario publishers.

The government of Ontario has made a similar commitment on its advertising dollars.

The province says the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the Ontario Cannabis Store, Metrolinx and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. collectively spend about $100 million per year on advertising.

The government says it will support publishers and their workers who cover local news across the province.

The directive will be reviewed on a quarterly basis after they have a policy in place by early September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press